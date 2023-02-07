Dale Henfrey and Darren Potter were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in relation to the incident, which took place in Fitzwilliam in March 2019.

The court heard that on March 9 Henfrey and Potter entered the premises in Wakefield Road, attacking the security glass with hammers and demanding cash from staff.

The pair fled with a small quantity of cash in a Ford Focus, which they abandoned a short time later.

Dale Henfrey and Darren Potter were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Enquiries led to the arrests of Henfrey and Potter who denied their involvement in interview, but were charged in June 2022 after a full investigation by detectives at Wakefield District CID.

On Monday, Potter, aged 45, of Barnsley Road in South Elmsall, received a five-year term.

Henfrey, aged 43, of Thomas Way in South Elmsall, received six years.

Investigating officer PC Rob Proctor, said: “Henfrey and Potter carried out a terrifying raid which left post office staff fearing for their safety.

“They have both now received significant jail sentences, which I hope will provide members of the public with some reassurance.

