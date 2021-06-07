Two swans and their cygnets attacked by group of men in Wakefield
Police have put out an appeal after two swans and five cygnets were attacked in Wakefield.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 2:18 pm
The incident took place around 7pm on Friday, June 4 on Peel Avenue.
Wakefield City and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the attack went on until members of the public intervened.
They released an image of a group of men they would like to speak to about the incident.
Call 101 and speak to the wildlife team with information.