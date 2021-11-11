Two-time drink driver who drove at police car avoids custody

Greg Peter Jones was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa when he took officers on a pursuit around South Elmsall, Leeds Crown Court was told.

John Hobley prosecuting, said 29-year-old Jones had been driving along Westfield Lane at around 3.40am on September 21 when a marked police car tried to pull him over.

He initially stopped, but as the officer got out of his car, Jones accelerated away.

Drink driving (library pic)

He reached speeds up to 50 mph in 30 mph built-up areas and ignored speed bumps, almost losing control.

Jones, who had a front-seat passenger with him, then drove at the police car, which was forced to reverse to avoid a collision.

However, the Corsa was so badly damaged at this point that he was forced to stop.

He was breathalysed and blew a reading of 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He admitted charge of drink driving, dangerous driving, and having no insurance.

The court was told that Jones, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby, had 10 convictions for 16 offences, including a ban for drink driving in 2017.

A probation report said that Jones had worked a household bin cleaner, but was now unemployed, and drank up to 16 cans of lager a day.

After the judge, Recorder Tony Hawks, said Jones would not be going to prison, no mitigation from his barrister was offered.

Recorder Hawks said: "You are no stranger to the courts with a previous conviction for drink driving.

"You were well over the limit and had no business being in that car which was not insured.

"You deserve to go to prison, but whether you do or not is up to you."

He handed him a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.