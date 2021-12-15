Two women jailed for causing death of 16-month-old Star Hobson

Following a forensic post-mortem, the extent of Star’s injuries was discovered – she had suffered significant damage to her internal organs and had a fractured skull.

Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty yesterday of the murder of Star Hobson and Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty for causing or allowing her death.

Today (15 December) a judge sentenced Savannah Brockhill to a minimum of 25 years in prison and also sentenced Frankie Smith to 8 years in prison.

Star Hobson was just 16 months old when she was taken to hospital on 22 September 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and sadly died the same day. Her mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill were arrested by police.

Both women were charged in September last year and pleaded not guilty to the offences against them.

Over the past eight weeks, both appeared at Bradford Crown Court on trial for Star’s murder and a jury found Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder and Frankie Smith guilty for causing or allowing the death of a child.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team, who led the investigation, said: “This was one of the most distressing and heart-breaking cases our team has seen. Star was a young baby who had her whole life ahead of her and she tragically died at the hands of those who were meant to protect and care for her.

Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty for causing or allowing Star Hobson's death.

“Star, who was just 16-months-old, suffered catastrophic injuries and tragically she was not able to survive despite medical intervention at hospital.

“The trial has lasted for several weeks now and it has been harrowing for Star’s family to hear in detail the extent of the behaviour by these two women and the injuries to Star.

“I welcome the verdicts from the jury for both Smith and Brockhill, their actions were absolutely barbaric against a defenceless young baby, whose life was cruelly cut short.”

Star's paternal grandparents Bernard and Sharon Hobson, said: “We wish to say that whilst the conviction brings us no pleasure, as it cannot bring Star back, seeing justice for Star will be our only comfort.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The sentencing marks the end of the trial but the memory of Star Hobson must not fade, and we must all redouble our efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect from happening.

“It is vital at all levels we learn the lessons that come out of the reviews into the death of Star and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. At the same time the child protection system desperately needs investment alongside better collaboration at a national and local level.