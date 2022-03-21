Underage teens able to buy booze in Wakefield police testing operation
Underage teenagers were able to buy alcohol from eight shops in the Wakefield area without being challenged, police have said.
A test-purchasing operation was carried out on Thursday at 20 off licences, using 16 and 17 year-olds to buy booze and vapes.
If they were asked to provide ID they were instructed to say that they did not have any.
The eight shops were all formally spoken with and licensees will receive written warnings on this occasion.
At least one of the premises is facing further action.
Tina Wheater, West Yorkshire Police's district neighbourhood support officer, said: "These operations are conducted to stamp out underage sales which can have a knock-on effect, in some cases leading to local anti-social behaviour, potential health issues in young people and criminality."