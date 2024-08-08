UPDATE: New images of missing person Tio Maximillian as police warn 'do not approach'
Police have issued new images of Tio Maximillian from Wakefield as enquiries to find him continue.
Wakefield Police continue to search for the 39-year-old who was reported missing during the afternoon of Wednesday August 7 and was last seen near the bus station in the city centre.
He is potentially now wearing either a grey Levi T shirt or a mint green T shirt.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, with short dark hair and a gap in his teeth.
Police remain very concerned for Tio’s welfare and advise members of the public not to approach him.
Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Wakefield CID on 999 referencing police log 928 of August 7