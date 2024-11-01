Urgent appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison with links to Wakefield and Dewsbury
Police are urgently appealing for information about Leon Knowles, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Knowles, 31, was released on licence in September after serving part of a sentence for assault.
He is believed to have since breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison as a matter of urgency.
He is described as being about six feet two inches tall, of proportionate build and has tattoos on his hands and arms.
He has links to Wakefield, Huddersfield and Dewsbury.
He is not thought to pose a wider risk to the public, but any sightings should be reported to police immediately on 999, using the reference 13240472567.