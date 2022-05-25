Urinating street drinker banned from city is caught boozing

Robert O'Neill was kicked out of the city in 2019 and told not to return because of his persistent boozy antics, including frequent urinating in public.

He was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) of indeterminate length.

The order give police the powers to arrest offenders and fast track them to court.

O'Neill is banned from the city centre.

Fifty-nine-year-old has since been caught drinking on Grove Street in Wakefield city centre, and his case was recently heard at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he admitted breaching the terms of his CBO.

He wad fined £80 and told to pay £34 costs.

O'Neill's CBO was granted following an application by Wakefield Council supported by Wakefield District Police.

Under the terms of the order, O’Neill will have committed a criminal offence if he acts or encourages others to act an anti-social manner within a defined area of Wakefield city centre or uses language which is likely to threaten or be threatening or insulting anywhere in the Wakefield Council area.

He was also prohibited from urinating in public anywhere within Wakefield or attending within a restricted area within the city centre, including Westgate, Market Street, George Street, Marsh Way, Upper York Street, Rishworth Street, Cliffe Street and Drury Lane.

He can only enter the restricted area when attending a pre-arranged appointment or on public transport.