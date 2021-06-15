Van driver jailed over motorcyclist's death in Wakefield

Simon Rhodes, 50, of Mottram Street, Barnsley was the driver of a Peugeot Expert Van which collided with a motorcycle on Aberford Road, near to the M62, on October 15, 2019.

The motorcycle rider - Andrew Dawson, 56, from Batley - died at the scene.

Rhodes was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for six months and disqualified from driving for three years and three months, after admitting death by careless driving.

West Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to look twice when making a turn and to be alert to oncoming traffic.

Detective Constable Clare Barran, from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a tragic case in which someone has unnecessarily lost his life.

"Andrew Dawson was a loving husband, a dad, a granddad, and a great friend to all. Someone has also lost their liberty too.

“In this particular incident the van was turning right when it hit the motorcycle coming in the opposite direction.

