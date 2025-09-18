The scene on Barnsley Road after Mr Brooke was killed by a VW Caddy van. (pic by National World) | National World

A van driver was “looking at his phone” as he careered into a pensioner crossing the street, a court has been told.

David Brooke, 85, died at the scene on Barnsley Road in Wakefield after his head cracked against the windscreen of the VW Caddy van.

Qabir Hussain is on trial at Leeds Crown Court this week, accused of causing his death through dangerous driving.

The tragedy occurred outside the Tesco store shortly before 11am on January 17, 2022.

Opening the case for the Crown, prosecutor Brian Russell said Mr Brooke had been making his way over the pedestrian crossing at the time, a journey he took daily.

Another pedestrian then heard an “almighty bang” and turned to see Mr Brooke being thrown through the air.

Hussain stopped his VW van and he dialled 999. Arriving ambulance staff tried in vain to save him and the air ambulance was called, but Mr Brooke had suffered catastrophic head injuries and died at the scene.

Mr Russell said 54-year-old Hussain tested negative for alcohol and drugs, and CCTV from the area showed the traffic lights were on green at the time.

Hussain’s van was calculated to be travelling “moderately” over the speed limit at the time, however, analysis of his phone showed that he had opened an email 35 seconds before making the frantic 999 call.

It was an email about a mortgage offer, Mr Russell said.

During his police interview, he told officers he was travelling to work but said the sunlight had blinded him.

Mr Russell said this was not possible because the sun was behind his car.

He was interviewed again and presented with the phone analysis results, but refused to answer questions.

Hussain, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, has admitted causing death by careless driving, but denies causing death by dangerous driving.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, continues.