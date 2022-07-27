Victims of domestic abuse in Wakefield can now talk to police via video call

West Yorkshire Police use the following definition of domestic abuse - Any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality.

The Rapid Video Response (RVR) pilot started in Wakefield district last month and was rolled out in Leeds district on Monday.

It is an innovative approach to dealing with non-emergency domestic abuse reports and Clare’s Law applications.

Chief Inspector Beth Pagnillo said: “This is all about giving victims further options to engage with us, alongside our traditional approach of having officers attend in person.

"We know for many people having police in their homes can lead to further anxiety about perceptions from neighbours and the impact on children who may be present. In speaking to people through video calling, much of these stresses are alleviated.

“RVR can offer a much faster service for victims than waiting for physical attendance from the police as officers do not need to travel to see victims.

“It is being used for adult victims of domestic abuse and those making Clare’s Law applications.

"This way of engagement would only ever be used in non-emergency situations, where the offender is not present and not likely to return.

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse or have concerns for someone else then you can report it online using our dedicated domestic abuse reporting form or by calling 101.

"At the moment the pilot is just in Wakefield and Leeds districts but, if it is successful, we will be looking to expand its use.”

You can find advice and information about support available on the website at: Domestic Abuse | West Yorkshire PoliceWhat is domestic abuse?

Domestic abuse can include:

verbal arguments

threats

intimidation

harassment

assault

sexual assault

injury

damage to property

Controlling behaviour is:

A range of acts designed to make a person subordinate and/or dependent by isolating them for sources of support, exploiting their resources and capacities for personal gain, depriving them of the means for independence, resistance and escape and regulating their everyday behaviour.

Coercive behaviour is:

An act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish or frighten their victim.

Family members are defined as mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister and grandparents, whether directly related, in-laws or step-family.

Domestic abuse occurs mostly towards women from men but men can also be victims. It can occur in any relationship regardless of age, sex, class, race or disability.

If you are suffering same sex domestic abuse, please click here for more information.

What to do if you are a victim

Domestic abuse will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police. We treat all reports seriously and we will do whatever we can to help prevent further incidents occurring. We always encourage those who suffer domestic abuse to report incidents to us.

We have a zero tolerance policy in respect of domestic abuse; we will arrest anyone who is alleged to have committed a criminal offence and will prosecute where ever possible and appropriate.

Who can help?

We have specially trained officers who can provide support and practical assistance to those who suffer domestic abuse, for example in making your home safer. They are located in our 5 local district Safeguarding Units and their contact details are below. We work in partnership with a wide variety of statutory and voluntary groups who can also provide help and support and with your permission we will put them in touch with you.

Reporting to West Yorkshire Police

You should report any incidents of domestic abuse to the police by calling 101

In an emergency, when there is a crime in progress or a danger to life, always dial 999

Click here to report domestic abuse online

Local Police Safeguarding Unit Contacts

You can also call or email your local Police Safeguarding Unit to discuss any concerns or questions you have with one of our specialist staff on the contact details below:

Wakefield

01924 878398

Bradford :

01274 376581

Bradford District Domestic Abuse Unit – 01274 376744

Calderdale

Domestic safeguarding: 01422 337199

Adult safeguarding: 01422 337013

Kirklees

01924 335073

Leeds

0113 3859590

National Agencies

There are also several other National Agencies who you can call for help or support:

24hr National Domestic Violence helpline

0808 2000 247

National helpline for men wanting to change

0808 8024040

www.respectphoneline.org.uk

Men’s Advice Line - support for abused men.

Tel: 0808 801 0327 or visit www.mensadviceline.org.uk.

Other Local Contacts

Alcohol Team

01924 302120

Safer Relationship Men’s helpline

07515 573842 (please leave a message)

Wakefield Safeguarding Adults Board

The Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC)