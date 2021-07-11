VIDEO: First pictures from serious incident on Westgate in Wakefield

Police remain on Westgate and all traffic is being diverted with the area fully cordoned off.

The incident happened at 1.24am when a Renault Megane being driven along the road was in collision with a stationary police van.

Three pedestrians were injured as a result including a serving male police officer who was on duty at the time.

Westgate is shut this morning.

All three pedestrians have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Because a police vehicle was involved in the incident it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 147 of today, Sunday, July 11.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.