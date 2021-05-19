VIDEO: Police carry out early-morning raids on suspected drug dealers

Three properties were simultaneously targeted at around 8am in the College Grove area.

In one raid, several vans and police cars parked up on nearby Hatfeild Street and targeted the side door of a property that faces out onto Saville Street.

Some officers were carrying equipment, including battering rams, to ensure they gained entry to the property as they swiftly swooped on the target.

The raids took place this morning.

Minutes later a man was seen being escorted out of the property in handcuffs and put into a back of a van before being driven off.

There were two arrests in total, one for an intent to supply drugs, and another concerning the supply of Class A drugs.

An amount of cannabis was found, along with cash which was also seized.

Inspector Paul Fraser from Wakefield Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This was us acting on local intelligence, and we are well aware of the concerns of residents in the College Grove area.