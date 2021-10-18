VIDEO: Thief caught on CCTV snatching phone from shop

This man walked into Westgate Fone, on Westgate, on the morning of October 11 at around 10.30am, before asking to take a closer look at a phone he said he was interested in buying.

He then snatched the phone, who was for sale at £199, and ran.

He was caught on CCTV inside the shop, and outside as he ran across a busy Westgate in front of traffic.

Do you know this thief?

The shop owner, Sertip Hussain said: "He wanted to look at the Samsung Galaxy S9, so I showed him the phone from the glass cabinet.

"Then he said he wanted a charger and headphones, and as I tried to pass him the headphones, he ran.

"I've had an operation on my leg so I couldn't run after him."

The man is seen looking at the phone before heading for the doorway several times.

He then grabs the phone and runs, giving the shop owner little time to react.

"It all happened so quickly. I've spoken to a friend who has a shop in Wakefield city centre and he told me he did the same there," said Mr Hussain.

"I've had a shop for five years and it's never happened to me before, so I was shocked.

"I've lost trust now, I don't know who is good or who is going to be a thief."