Vile pervert jailed for secretly filming woman in train station toilets

Jordan James Foster pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism and in doing so breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Jordan James Foster, from Lofthouse but who now lives in Sheepscar, Leeds, has been jailed before for similar offending.

The 25-year-old was out on licence at the time and returned to custody following his arrest.

Leeds Crown Court heard how, on Friday, July 8, Foster entered the female toilets on the main concourse of Leeds station at 9.31pm.

At 10.35pm, a 20-year-old woman entered a toilet cubicle and as she prepared to leave, saw the flash of a camera and looked up and saw Foster leaning over from the cubicle next door with a phone in his hand.

The victim left the cubicle and alerted other women in the toilets before Foster emerged.

She challenged him, asking him to hand over his phone but despite attempts by the women to prevent him leaving, Foster ran off.

He pleaded guilty to voyeurism and breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), designed to curb his behaviour.

Foster was jailed for two years and five months in November 2020 and given the 10-year SHPO after he admitted filming women in the toilet of the Fire Direct Arena at a Rita Ora gig.

He also robbed a woman in the toilets of Wakefield Westgate station.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said that Foster had admitted the latest charges at the earliest opportunity, adding “he has held his hands up”.

He had a job working as a labourer in Leeds, which he lost following his arrest.

Foster had been drinking that night and accepted he had a problem with alcohol.

Mr Stewart said: “It’s clearly an unpleasant incident which he is remorseful for.”

Judge Ray Singh told Foster: “You were subject to a SHPO for various offences. You knew full well when you were released that you must behave yourself.

"You breached it in the most serious and dramatic way. This was quite clearly planned and deliberate.”

He jailed him for 14 months, and added new conditions to his SHPO to prevent him approaching women on public transport or at stations. He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Investigating officer DC Gregg Whittaker said: "This was a disgusting invasion of privacy - the victim was justifiably left shaken, upset and violated by Foster's actions.

"The fact that Foster was in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order he had received for a previous offence meant a custodial sentence was inevitable.

"I hope his time in jail will give him the opportunity to reflect on his sordid behaviour, the impact on his victim and ultimately prevent him from reoffending.