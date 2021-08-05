Violence breaks out as animal rights activists stage farm protest near Wakefield

The emergency services were called to Willow Farm Products Ltd at Hall Green on Saturday at around 5am after 50 animal rights protestors from 'Meat The Victims' stormed the premises hours earlier.

Videos have since emerged online of the group inside the pig shed and then on the road outside before the police turned up. An ambulance was also called.

The protestors all wore blue biohazard suits and said they had been investigating the farm for more than six months prior to Saturday's protest.

Protestors inside the farm.

Meat The Victims says it is a "new generation of a growing community of citizens" wanting to abolish animal exploitation.

West Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of four assaults and has been released pending further enquiries.