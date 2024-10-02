Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men were arrested in Wakefield this morning in an operation targeting illegal cigarette importation and cannabis production.

Police executed six warrants at addresses across the city this morning (Wednesday, October 2).

Four kilos of cannabis were seized in the raid, as well as thousands of packets of cigarettes and a significant amount of cash.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Wakefield District Programme Precision Team, the Neighbourhood Impact Team and the Wakefield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team have this morning executed six warrants at addresses across Wakefield as part of an operation targeting cannabis production and the illegal importation of cigarettes.

"Four kilos of cannabis were seized, as well what is estimated to be thousands of packets of cigarettes. A significant quantity of cash was also recovered.

"Two men have been arrested."