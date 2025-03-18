Wakefield assault: Man seriously injured after being chased and attacked with weapons
The offence took place between 11.30am and 11.45am on Wednesday, March 12 when a man in his 40s was chased from Waldorf Way, off Denby Dale Road, to outside the Hyundai showroom where he was assaulted by two men, armed with weapons.
The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives from Wakefield CID would like to identify the man in this image.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250140227.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.