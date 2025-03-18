Wakefield assault: Man seriously injured after being chased and attacked with weapons

Detectives are appealing for help to identify this man in connection with a serious assault in Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offence took place between 11.30am and 11.45am on Wednesday, March 12 when a man in his 40s was chased from Waldorf Way, off Denby Dale Road, to outside the Hyundai showroom where he was assaulted by two men, armed with weapons.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives from Wakefield CID would like to identify the man in this image.

Police would like to speak with this man following an assault with weapons outside the Hyundai showroom on Denby Dale Road.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250140227.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.