Wakefield council issues scam warning over £40 food payments

Wakefield Council is warning people across the district of a scam regarding food payments.

The council has received reports of bogus callers contacting residents offering £40 food payments if they provide bank details.

They said: “This is a scam. We would never ask for your bank details over the phone.

“If you get this call do not provide your details.”

The council added that if you are entitled to food vouchers you’ll get a letter, providing you with a unique reference number to enable you to access the vouchers.

If you’re unsure if you can claim vouchers, call 0345 8 506506 to check.