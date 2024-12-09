Wakefield council issues scam warning over £40 food payments

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:58 BST
Wakefield Council is warning people across the district of a scam regarding food payments.

The council has received reports of bogus callers contacting residents offering £40 food payments if they provide bank details.

Most Popular

They said: “This is a scam. We would never ask for your bank details over the phone.

“If you get this call do not provide your details.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The council has received reports of bogus callers contacting residents offering £40 food payments if they provide bank details.placeholder image
The council has received reports of bogus callers contacting residents offering £40 food payments if they provide bank details.

The council added that if you are entitled to food vouchers you’ll get a letter, providing you with a unique reference number to enable you to access the vouchers.

If you’re unsure if you can claim vouchers, call 0345 8 506506 to check.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice