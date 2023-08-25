WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: ‘Assault was racially aggravated’ and man caused £5,000 worth of criminal damage

Kristian James Brown, aged 43, of Gaskell Street, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for burglary and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. Suspended sentence of 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed.

James Oldroyd, aged 29, of Wakefield Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend three appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence, and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend two unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £350.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Jeremiah Price, aged 20, Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Used racially aggravated, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence or provoke unlawful violence, racially aggravated assault, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend two appointments, and failed to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and 30 hours unpaid work added to a 12-month community order made in May.

Lewis Stevenson, aged 24, of Maybush Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend two unpaid work sessions, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Three-day rehabilitation activity requirement added to 12-month community order made in October.

Rachel Bell, aged 26, of Gannet Close, Castleford: Actual bodily harm and failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 24-month restraining order and £400 compensation.

Mark Hankins, aged 47, of Wakefield Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for causing £5,000 worth of criminal damage to property by failing to attend two office appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to justify absence. Community order with nine-month drug dependency requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.