WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Man caught drink driving at Leeds Bradford Airport breaches court order

These are the latest convictions from Leeds Magistrates’ Court involving people from Castleford, Featherstone, Ossett and the rest of the Wakefield district.
By James Carney
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Dale Ruckledge, aged 30, of Sycamore Close, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed for assault by beating by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Four-week community order with 25-day electronically monitored curfew.

Charlene Louise Taylor, aged 29, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Convicted of a further offence while subject to a community order for assaulting a police officer. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leon Hemmingway, aged 38, of Canal Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Assaulted two police officers at Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, and entered a premises and communicated in breach of non-molestation order. Twelve-month community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 25-day activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and 12-month restraining order.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan GawthorpeStock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
Kansir Mahmood, aged 32, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for driving while disqualified was in force. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Richard Ward, aged 43, of Thornes Lane, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Shane Robert Schofield, aged 47, of Methley Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drink driving at Leeds Bradford Airport by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £448.

Andrew Green, of Belmont Street, Streethouse: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing £3,000 worth of petrol from BP garage Wakefield Road, Pontefract, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Billy James Richardson, aged 24, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments. Fined £40.

Timothy Newall, aged 30, of Savile Road, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ian Stuart Gavin, aged 45, of Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of an order under the Sexual Offences Act and convicted of an offence while a community order was in force for failing to comply with notification requirements. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Anthony Gill, aged 42, of Hawthorne Mount, Normanton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for criminal damage. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months.

Garfitt Stephen, aged 33, of Kershaw Avenue, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for criminal damage and assault. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 18-month supervision period, 29-day programme requirement, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours unpaid work.

