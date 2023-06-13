WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Man caught drink driving at Leeds Bradford Airport breaches court order

Dale Ruckledge, aged 30, of Sycamore Close, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed for assault by beating by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Four-week community order with 25-day electronically monitored curfew.

Charlene Louise Taylor, aged 29, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Convicted of a further offence while subject to a community order for assaulting a police officer. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leon Hemmingway, aged 38, of Canal Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Assaulted two police officers at Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, and entered a premises and communicated in breach of non-molestation order. Twelve-month community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 25-day activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and 12-month restraining order.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kansir Mahmood, aged 32, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for driving while disqualified was in force. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Richard Ward, aged 43, of Thornes Lane, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Shane Robert Schofield, aged 47, of Methley Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drink driving at Leeds Bradford Airport by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £448.

Andrew Green, of Belmont Street, Streethouse: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing £3,000 worth of petrol from BP garage Wakefield Road, Pontefract, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Billy James Richardson, aged 24, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments. Fined £40.

Timothy Newall, aged 30, of Savile Road, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ian Stuart Gavin, aged 45, of Doncaster Road, Agbrigg, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of an order under the Sexual Offences Act and convicted of an offence while a community order was in force for failing to comply with notification requirements. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Anthony Gill, aged 42, of Hawthorne Mount, Normanton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for criminal damage. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months.