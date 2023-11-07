WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Driving ban for man, 60, who drove truck under influence of cannabis

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were dealt with at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Shane Price, aged 45, of West Acres, Byram: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order made for burglary with intent. Fined £50.

Peter Murray, aged 60, of Clifford View, Wakefield: Possessed cannabis and drove an articulated truck on Kempsford Road, Fairford, while over the THC limit. Fined £400, £160 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 18-month driving ban.

Christopher Newton, aged 28, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for breaching a restraining order, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and assault by beating, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Jailed for eight weeks.

Sebastian Wojak, aged 34, of Elvey Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office visits and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £150.

Jenny Tomlinson, aged 36, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing Aerial tablets worth £40 from Wilko, Castleford, breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Wilko, and seven convictions for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend a drug rehabilitation requirement appointment and failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period with 9-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Long, aged 41, of Hoyland Road, Wakefied: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for trespassing on Millenia Business Park and stealing a push bike worth £50, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

