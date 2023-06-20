News you can trust since 1852
WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Man caused damage at city centre pub

The following people from the Wakefield district were convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
By James Carney
Published 20th Jun 2023, 20:37 BST- 2 min read

Morgan Haley, aged 24, of Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for racially aggravated harassment by failing to attend appointments. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation requirement.

Ryan Cooper, aged 31, of Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Jodie Savage, aged 30, of Kirkgate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for common assault on an emergency worker by failing to attend appointments. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Anthony Mark Greenwood, aged 32, of Wesley Street, Wakefield: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for criminal damage at The Hop, Bank Street, Wakefield, and Crafthouse, Boar Lane, Leeds. Eighteen-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation requirement.

Connor Lawrence Dunphy, aged 27, of Cow Lane, Knottingley: Convicted of an offence while a community order made for making a grossly offensive, indecent or obscene telephone call, and assault by beating was in place. Jailed for four weeks.

Philip Craig Hewitson, aged 43, of Priordale Road, Featherstone: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for stealing from a shop. Eighteen-month conditional discharge.

Zachariah Morris, aged 27, of Hunt Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to keep in touch with supervisor. Fined £50

William Hall, aged 42, of Hoyland Terrace, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointment and failing to keep in touch with supervisor. Fined £40.

Sonia Owens, aged 45, of Bassenthwaite Walk, Knottingley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to keep in touch with supervisor. Fined £100.

Beverley Jayne Banks, aged 47, of Wood Lane, Castleford: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for assault by beating and resisting arrest. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.