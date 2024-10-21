WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Drink driver in Mercedes who refused to stop on M62 at Wakefield banned for two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest reports from the courts.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Andrew Etchells, aged 38, of Potter Avenue, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £50.

Andrew Sinar, aged 38, of Granville Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend unpaid work appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for nine months.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Toni-Marie Coleman, aged 39, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for carrying a lock knife without good reason or lawful authority and stealing groceries of unknown value from Heron Foods, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, having entered as a trespasser, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of failures. Suspended sentence of 18 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented.

Micailo Shamonyk, aged 37, of Thornton Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire: Drove a Mercedes on Dungeon Lane, Rothwell, while over the alcohol limit, without due care and attention and without insurance, refused to stop at junction 30 on of the M62, and refused without reasonable cause to surrender to custody. Twelve-month community order with 130 hours unpaid work, two-year driving ban, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and fined £300.

Angela Gibson, aged 37, of Bevin Close, Outwood, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £40.

Stephen James Swann, aged 31, of Greenside Park, New Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £884.