WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Drug driver sent to prison
Patrycja Wardzinska, aged 33, of Birch Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £126.
Jack Wellings, aged 26, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
John Beaumont, aged 60, of Cross Keys Court, Horbury: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.
Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £200.
Jake Sykes, aged 23, of Woodhouse Road, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for driving dangerously and drug driving. Suspended sentence of six month imprisonment suspended for 18 months implemented.