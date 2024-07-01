WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Drug driver sent to prison

By James Carney
Published 1st Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
These cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates Court and involve people from the Wakefield district.

Patrycja Wardzinska, aged 33, of Birch Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £126.

Jack Wellings, aged 26, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

John Beaumont, aged 60, of Cross Keys Court, Horbury: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Jordan Smith, aged 29, of George Street, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £200.

Jake Sykes, aged 23, of Woodhouse Road, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for driving dangerously and drug driving. Suspended sentence of six month imprisonment suspended for 18 months implemented.