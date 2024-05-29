WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man caught in possession weapon back in court and public was not kept safe from cows
Talent Mazenge, aged 30, of Daw Green Avenue, Crigglestone, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work. Rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement to continue.
Jack Harvey, aged 23, of Potter Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £80.
Lewis Stevenson, aged 24, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for attempted theft of a motor vehicle, by failing to keep in touch with responsible officer and failing to provide acceptable evidence for failures within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and now reads 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and 20 hours unpaid work.
Martin Mitchell, aged 70, of Hollinghurst Lane, Netherton, Wakefied: Exposed members of the public to health and safety risks by exposing them to risk arising from cattle and calves grazing in land through which a public footpath ran. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, £500 fine, £128 victim surcharge and £3,500 costs.
Robert McGee, aged 23, of Park Estate, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for possessing a weapon for the discharging of noxious, liquid, gas electrical incapacitation device, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.