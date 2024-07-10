WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man who assaulted emergency worker is fined after committing another offence
The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Wesley Smith, aged 38, of Apple Tree Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £133.
John Lee Trice, aged 19, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for common assault, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker. Fined £50.
Joseph Swift, aged 42, of South Baileygate, Pontefract: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.
Samuel Cain, aged 26, of Poppyfield Way, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.