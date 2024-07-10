WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man who assaulted emergency worker is fined after committing another offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest reports from the courts involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Wesley Smith, aged 38, of Apple Tree Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £133.

John Lee Trice, aged 19, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for common assault, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker. Fined £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest reports from the courts involving people from the Wakefield district.

Joseph Swift, aged 42, of South Baileygate, Pontefract: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.