WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man who deposited controlled waste is sent to prison

The following people from the Wakefield district were prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Martin Reville, aged 35, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of depositing controlled waste, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 month implemented.

Adrian George Green, aged 53, of Sawley Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, imposed for burglary, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and now reads committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, three-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Wayne Derry, aged 43, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of sending an indecent or grossly offensive message with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, by failing to comply with alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kyle Dean, aged 33, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for possession of cocaine, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads committed to prison for 22 months suspended for 18 months, 60 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Simon Barker, aged 49, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for three counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to keep rehabilitation activity requirement telephone contact, failing to attend rehabilitation activity appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and now reads jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and two-day rehabilitation activity requirement.