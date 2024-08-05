Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest reports from the courts.

The following people from the Wakefield district were prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Anthony Morris, aged 33, of Marsh Way, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and harassment without violence, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ihtishaam Aslam, aged 28, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 94 hours unpaid work, and fined £150.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

David James Christopher Kelly, aged 36, of Hall Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving over prescribed limit and driving while disqualified, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Seventeen-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours unpaid work.

Layton Senior, aged 23, of Meadowcroft Mews, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Community order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stephen Swann, aged 31, of Greenside Park, New Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.

Paul Bashford, aged 47, of Lime Crescent, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, by failing to attend office appointments. Fined £120.