WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man who stole from shop and home handed suspended sentence
Daniel Paul Tomlinson, aged 35, of Kingsley Close, Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made from criminal damage, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twelve-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work.
Christopher Newton, aged 28, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £60.
Ben Howes, aged 32, of Broomhill Avenue, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and breaching a restraining order, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £916.
David James Christopher Kelly, aged 36, of Hall Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £215.
Thomas Hudson, aged 30, of Norton Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft from a shop and theft from a dwelling, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months.