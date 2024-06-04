Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people from the Wakefield district were sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Joseph Westwood, aged 40, of Greenbank Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 34 hours unpaid work.

Kelly Louise Purdy Lyons, aged 38, of Huntwick Avenue, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for theft from a dwelling other than auto machine or meter, fraud by false representation and possession of a class C drug, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jenny Tomlinson, aged 37, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for stealing from a shop and breaching a criminal behaviour order, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement activity office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence of 10 week imprisonment suspended for 12 week implemented. Overall length of sentence 18 weeks.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Dale Adam Lond, aged 37, of Fairfield Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop and failing to surrender to bail, by failing to make contact with responsible officer. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ramunas Cigleris, aged 52, of Templar Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Supervision default order made and defendant must complete 30 hours unpaid work before July 13.