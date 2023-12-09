WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Thief stole nearly £100 worth of meat from Tesco and Sainsbury’s

The following people from the Wakefield district were convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Owen, aged 32, of North Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing meat worth £57.85 from Tesco Express, Doncaster Road, Brayton, Selby, and meat worth £40 from Sainsbury’s, Abbey Walk, Selby, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Six-month community order with six-month drug dependency treatment and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Shamshard Khan, aged 28, of Savile Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £865 fine and £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Peter Jones, aged 31, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent.

Ryan Hammill, aged 45, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of supervision order imposed following release from prison by failing to attend appointments. Fined £80.

John Darroch, aged 31, of Tavora Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order varied to include three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Jordan Phillips, aged 31, of Dimplewells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving on Peugeot Partner on Marsh Way while disqualified, by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months and 80 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad