WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Thief stole nearly £100 worth of meat from Tesco and Sainsbury’s
Jamie Owen, aged 32, of North Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing meat worth £57.85 from Tesco Express, Doncaster Road, Brayton, Selby, and meat worth £40 from Sainsbury’s, Abbey Walk, Selby, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Six-month community order with six-month drug dependency treatment and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Shamshard Khan, aged 28, of Savile Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £865 fine and £114 victim surcharge.
Greg Peter Jones, aged 31, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent.
Ryan Hammill, aged 45, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of supervision order imposed following release from prison by failing to attend appointments. Fined £80.
John Darroch, aged 31, of Tavora Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order varied to include three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.
Jordan Phillips, aged 31, of Dimplewells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving on Peugeot Partner on Marsh Way while disqualified, by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months and 80 hours unpaid work.
Ruth Sambrook, aged 31, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order varied to include 20 hours unpaid work.