WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Woman drove Volvo at 60mph on 30mph road
Marijus Davidonis, aged 45, of Stanley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid working appointment, failing to attend keep in touch appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £166.
Jake Warbuton, aged 40, of Kendal Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours unpaid work.
Richard Box, aged 33, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid working sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work with original unpaid work requirement to continue.
Ryan Coleman-Ward, aged 19, of Linton Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 124 hours unpaid work.
Dean Sawden, aged 21, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
Kayanat Ahmed, aged 21, of Thornes Moor Drive, Wakefield: Drove a Volvo S90 at 65mph on 30mph Albert Drive, Wakefield. Fined £415, £166, victim surcharge, £300 costs and 28-day driving ban.