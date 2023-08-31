News you can trust since 1852
WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Thief stole from Wilko and man assaulted police constable in city centre

Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district.
By James Carney
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:16 BST

Philip Stirling, aged 37, of Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for breaching the conditions of a restraining

order. Suspended sentence of eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months is implemented.

John Eastman, aged 41, of Post Office Road, Featherstone: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for eight offences of theft from shop and three of resisting a police constable. Suspended sentence order of six weeks imprisonment suspended 12 months is implemented.

John Knowles, aged 36, of Hazel Grove, Knottingley: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend two office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £40.

Thomas Page, aged 27, of Hardie Road, Havercroft, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office visit and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Thirty-day rehabilitation activity requirement added to 12-month community order made in February.

Harry Edward Cain, aged 27, of Poppy Field Way, Pontefract. Convicted of an offence while community order in place for assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours unpaid work.

William Booth, aged 27, of College Grove View, Wakefield: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for possession of cannabis. Twelve-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Zdenek Nemeth, aged 40, of Manor Road, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing items worth £52 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stealing items worth £16.50 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, by failing to attend home visit appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Todd Morgan, aged 26, of Market Street, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assaulting a police constable on Briggate, Leeds city centre, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours unpaid work.