WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Thief stole from Wilko and man assaulted police constable in city centre

Philip Stirling, aged 37, of Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for breaching the conditions of a restraining

order. Suspended sentence of eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months is implemented.

John Eastman, aged 41, of Post Office Road, Featherstone: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for eight offences of theft from shop and three of resisting a police constable. Suspended sentence order of six weeks imprisonment suspended 12 months is implemented.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Leeds Magistrates' Court

John Knowles, aged 36, of Hazel Grove, Knottingley: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend two office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £40.

Thomas Page, aged 27, of Hardie Road, Havercroft, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office visit and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Thirty-day rehabilitation activity requirement added to 12-month community order made in February.

Harry Edward Cain, aged 27, of Poppy Field Way, Pontefract. Convicted of an offence while community order in place for assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours unpaid work.

William Booth, aged 27, of College Grove View, Wakefield: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for possession of cannabis. Twelve-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Zdenek Nemeth, aged 40, of Manor Road, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing items worth £52 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stealing items worth £16.50 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, by failing to attend home visit appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.