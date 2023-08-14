News you can trust since 1852
WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Woman targeted Sainsbury’s Local and stole more than £150 of meat

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were dealt with at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
By James Carney
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Benjamin Brook, aged 24, of Forrest Ridge, East Ardsley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for theft and being equipped for theft by failing to attend unpaid work appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £200 fine.

Robert Watters, aged 45, of Dale Street, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £60.

Sean Hinchcliffe, aged 42, of Balne Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £768.

Leeds Magistrates' Court
Daniel Ruckledge, aged 38, of Queens Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments. Fined £50.

Shaun David De Lisle, aged 47, of Market Street, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for stealing from a Volkswagen Passat on Cheapside, Wakefield, and stealing alcohol, food, clothing and electrical items worth £310.93 from Sainbury’s, Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Twenty-four-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement

Sinead Payne, aged 23, of Fenton Street, Tingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £55.

John Morris, aged 41, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office visit, attended an unpaid work session under the influence, and failed to provide evidence or explanation for absence. Nineteen-month community order with 10 hours unpaid work.

Asher Goddard, aged 26, of Westfield Road, Knottingley: Committed a further offence during operational period of a suspended sentence order made for stealing meat to the value of £31.55, steak worth £43.75 and goods to the value of £50 from Sainsbury's Local, Racca Green, Knottingley, drinks worth £13.75, meat worth £9.90 and meat worth £21.20 from Sainsbury's. Prison sentence of six weeks suspended for 12 months imposed.