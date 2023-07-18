WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Men sent back to prison for breaching supervision requirements

Wayne Thomason, aged 39, of Pontefract Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £100.

Marie Walshaw, aged 42, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for burglary by failing to attend a keep in touch appointment and an office appointment, and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Kyra Hartley, aged 34, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Jailed for seven days.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Benjamin Alan Lewis, aged 30, of Bevan Place, Lupset, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £30.

Sarah Hutt, aged 50, of Fishergate, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Failed £30.

Marie Rogers, aged 44, of Darkfield Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £30.

Josh Turner, aged 30, of Rockhill, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for criminal damage by failing to keep in touch with the probation service and failing to obtain permission before changing address. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Dean Shaun Busuttil, aged 50, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley. Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Ben Lawson, aged 34, of Haselden Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments. Jailed for one week.