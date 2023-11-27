WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Woman dishonestly claimed carer’s allowance

Here are the latest completed court listings involving people from the Wakefield district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julie Lycett, aged 59, of Bexhill Close, Pontefract: Dishonestly failed to notify Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstance that would affect entitlement to carer’s allowance. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work.

Arshad Aziz, aged 42, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for common assault by removing tag and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 300 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Lee Dobson, aged 31, of Aysgarth Drive, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Robert Ledger, aged, 46, of Beech Avenue, New Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Forty hours unpaid work.

Robert McGee, aged 22, of Park Estate, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Zoe Noble, aged 32, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences, and convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for 14 counts of theft from shops. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Clayton, aged 29, of School Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order imposed for three counts of depositing waste without a permit by failing to attend a keep-in-touch appointment, failing to attend unpaid work, and failing to provide to provide evidence to excuse absences. Jailed for 39 weeks suspended for 24 months.

Lewis Stevenson, aged 24, of Maybush Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop and assault by beating by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks concurrent, suspended for 12 weeks, 12-month supervision period, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours unpaid work.

Shane Merchant, aged 51, of Northgate, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the community requirement of suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £100.

Charlie Frederick Martin, aged 30, of Ackworth Road, Pontefract: Drove on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £1,000, £400 victim surcharge, £135 costs and 14-month driving ban to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Wade, aged 31, of Leeds Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £40.