Wakefield district court reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Curley, aged 32, of Dewsbury Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order by failing to attend an induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absence within five working days. Fined £300.

David Chambers, aged 41, of Denton Terrace, Wakefield: Failed to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence order, imposed for breaching a restraining order, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and read jailed for three months suspended for 18 months and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart North, aged 33, of Cross Street, Upton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide a blood sample and driving a Ford Fiesta without insurance, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and £60 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Joseph Swift, aged 43, of Duke of York, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £80.

Elaine Browne, aged 36, of Windermere Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for two counts of theft from a shop, by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days of failures. Suspended order varied and reads jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months.