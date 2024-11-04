WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Four people fined for dropping cigarette butts

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Troy Adamson-Swanson, aged 33, of Central Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.

Kyle Dean, aged 33, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Fined £50.

James Mirfin, aged 46, of Grange Park Close, Allerton Bywater: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work requirement, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £50.

Scott Slater, aged 40, of Warren Court, Featherstone. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.

Bianca Murphy, aged 31, of Parkhill Way, Wakefield: Dropped a cigarette butt at York Place, Leeds. Fined £220 and £58 costs.

Maria Pompova, aged 38, Gaskell Street, Wakefield: Dropped a cigarette butt at Woodhouse Lane in Leeds. Fined £220 and £88 victim surcharge.

Josef Tataj, aged 40, of Sun Lane, Wakefield: Dropped a cigarette butt at Queen Street, Leeds. Fined £220 and £58 costs.

Rachael Walsh, aged 37, of Gordon Street, Wakefield: Dropped a cigarette butt at Albion Street, Leeds. Fined £220 and £58 costs.

Ian Rendle, aged 34, of Back Hatfield Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

John Paul Beaumont, aged 60, of Cross Keys Court, Horbury, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £153.