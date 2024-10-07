Wakefield district court reports: Man carried meat cleaver and committed assault at Pinderfields Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district to be heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Kelly Purdy, aged 29, of Huntwick Avenue, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft, fraud, and possession of a Class C drug, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

John Morris, aged 42, of Chequerfield Drive, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, assault causing actual bodily harm at Hugh Street, Castleford, and carrying a meat cleaver without good reason or lawful authority at Arundel Close, Wakefield, by failing to comply during a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of the failures. Suspended sentence of six months suspended for 18 months implemented and jailed for 12 weeks concurrent. Overall length of sentence six months.

Aaron Todd, aged 26, of Walnut Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work session, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £440.

Mark Andrew Davies, aged 54, of Park Hill Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £60.

Jake Warburton, aged 40, of Kendal Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kieran Sands, aged 35, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, damaged a hanging basket and metal frame of unknown value, and failed to surrender to bail. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £200 compensation.