The following people from the Wakefield district were convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Wayne Thomason, aged 39, of Pontefract Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for seven days.

Katie Ascough, aged 29, of Brand Hill Approach, Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for five counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend office visits. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, one day rehabilitation activity requirement, and drug rehabilitation requirement to continue.

Ryan McDermott, aged 34, of Market Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for drug driving and obstructing a police constable, by failing to attend office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanatipon to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Damien Zastepa, aged 30, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for seven days.