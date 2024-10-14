Wakefield district court reports: Man who stole chicken given suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

John Munro, aged 32, of Queens Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Order to continue.

Imran Mohammed Zaman, aged 41, of Elder Green, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £20.

David Portas, aged 52, of Denton Terrace, Castleford: Found in possession of heroin and breached non-molestation order. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £150 costs, and 18-month restraining order.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Mark Differ, aged 43, of Northfield Drive, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing alcohol worth £19.50, chicken worth £20 from the Co-Op, Barnsley Road, Cudworth, meat worth £100 from Asda, High Street, Grimethorpe, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Overall length of sentence 12 weeks.

Joe Brain, aged 33, of Aspen Court, Normanton: Failed to comply with alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and failed to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse failures within five working days. Fined £600.

Sammy Sambrook, aged 38, of Queens Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to keep a planned home visit, failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £40.

Mark Davison, aged 33, of Cave Crescent, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation requirement office appointment, failing to attend a building better relationship programme session, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes two-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Original requirements to continue.