WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Application submitted for rugby clubhouse extension
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, November 11.
10 Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0UU: Fell birch tree
12 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1NT: Single storey extension to side and rear and changes to external materials
37A Doncaster Road, Knottingley, WF11 8NY: Single storey side extension and changes to external materials of host dwelling
18 to 22 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JY: Change of use to house in multiple occupation including alterations and retention of ground floor for commercial use
Hillcrest, 35 to 37 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3ND: Pitched roof to replace existing flat roof
22 Stonecrop Drive, Castleford, WF10 5BT: Single storey rear extension
2 Castle Terrace, Wakefield, WF2 6AZ: Single storey extension and raising of roof height to front and three storey extension to rear
Trust Ford, Park Road, Castleford, WF10 4RJ: Installation of roof mounted 110.88kW solar PV system comprising of 252 Canadian Solar 440w modules
Land off Buckthorne Road, Normanton: 141 Dwellings
18 First Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6AL: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
152 Wakefield Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AQ: Single storey extension to existing conservatory to front of nursery
11 Chambers Close, Castleford, WF10 5YE: Garage conversion and new porch
Unit Msu1, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Alteration of the upper ground elevation that fronts onto the main mall to create four glazed shop fronts to access the proposed corresponding units behind. Replacement of the fire escape doors to the right hand side with glazed shop front to access the stairs/lift to the first floor unit
2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HW: First floor extension above existing single storey garage and single storey extension to rear
Carleton Lodge, Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3RN: Residential development for one dwelling (Plot 5) and associated works (part retrospective)
2 Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JN: Replacement of existing timber window frames to front elevation of house
37 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: First floor extension to rear and new obscured window to west elevation
Royal Spice, 187 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2AT: Proposed new external staircase and access door (part-retrospective)
Former Goldeneye, 7 Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JN: Detached garage and store
24 King George Street, Wakefield, WF1 2NG: Proposed two storey side extension, proposed porch to the front and application of render
Upton ARLFC Clubhouse, Quarry Lane, Upton, WF9 1DA: Single storey side extension to single storey building to form new changing rooms