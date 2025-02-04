Wakefield district reports from the courts

These are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

David Olliman, aged 45, of Ivy Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for common assault and criminal damage, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent, suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Callum Hughes, aged 24, of Throstle Row, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences.Order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.

Gareth Walsh, aged 35, of Prospect Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments. Community order varied and includes six-month alcohol treatment requirement with other requirements to continue, and £120 fine.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Jarred James Toner, aged 32, of North Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Find £80.

Kyra Hartley, aged 36, of Horsefair, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

James Anthony Dickinson, aged 38, of Sunny Bank, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work requirement appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £253.