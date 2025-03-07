Wakefield district reports from the courts

These are the latest magistrates’ court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Angela Gibson, aged 37, of Bevin Close, Outwood, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work. Rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Imran Zaman, aged 41, of Elder Green, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Troy Adamson-Swanson, aged 33, of Granville Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours unpaid work.

Vicki Hinchcliffe, aged 42, of Luke Farmer Way, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failed to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.

Jodie Tonge, aged 31, of Broad Lane, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving a motor vehicle while over the limit for cocaine, by failing to attend initial induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work.

Michael Townend, aged 39, of Horsefair, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide a specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of absences. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 220 hours unpaid work.