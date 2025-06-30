Wakefield district reports from the courts: Drunk man damaged police van

These are the most recent criminal cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Suffren Yakoob, aged 39, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Stole four Fairy beads worth £9.95 each, a bottle of alcohol worth £3.60, two jars of Kenco coffee worth £6.50 each, 60 cans of Dove roll-on deodorant worth £1.65 each from B&M, West Street, Normanton, breached criminal behaviour order by entering B&M and breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Farmfoods, High Street, Normanton. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months and £155 compensation.

Arshad Aziz, aged 43, of Rhodes Street, Castleford: Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 to a police van, assault with intent to resist arrest, drunk and disorderly in a public place, racially or religiously aggravated common assault on Horbury Road, Wakefield, and assault to an emergency worker at Normanton police station. Eighteen-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £100 compensation.

Christopher Wordsworth, aged 43, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Assault by beating, andusing threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Lucy Backhouse, aged 34, of Hawthorn Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield: Assaulted an emergency worker on Hawthorn Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield. Fined £100 and £100 compensation.

Sophie Forthergill, aged 53, of St Clair Green, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle on Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, without due care and attention. Fined £100, three penalty points, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

Alex Boughen, aged 33, of Grove Road, Wakefield: Used violence to secure entrance to premises, criminal damage to a television worth £200, criminal damage to a lock of unknown value on Kirkby Close, South Kirkby, and assaulted a police constable in Wakefield. Six-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £200 compensation.

Janine Beardsmore, aged 47, of Sheldrake Avenue, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirements and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Suspended sentence order varied and reads jailed for three months suspended for 18 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.