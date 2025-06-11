Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man caught drink driving was carrying imitation firearm

These are the latest cases involving people from Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Rueben Scotter, aged 21, of River View, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for possessing a knife in a public place, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended order varied and reads, jailed for four month suspended for 12 months and 20 hours unpaid work.

Jordan Smith, aged 29, of Carleton Glen, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 37 hours unpaid work.

Carla Davies, aged 41, of Waterton Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for three counts of theft from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences and stealing five bottles of wine from Sainsbury’s, Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Community order with six month drug rehabilitation requriement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

James Matthews, aged 55, of Thornleigh Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirements appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £50.

Edvinas Sinkevicius, aged 30, of Coronation, Street Normanton: Drove a vehicle on the M621 at Leeds over the limit for alcohol, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. Twelve month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, three-year driving ban £85 costs.

Robert Caddle, aged 44, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Drove an Audi TT on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, while over the limit for THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fined and £85 costs.

Kelly Shaw, aged 34, of John Carr Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield: Assault by beating of an emergency worker at Havercroft police station and possession of cocaine. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £100 compensation.

Eli Hirst, aged 22, of Lumley Mount, Lumley Hill, Castleford: Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Dowding, aged 47, of Station Road, Hemsworth: Breached a criminal behaviour order by sitting outside Iceland, Hemsworth, with a cup of change. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 costs.

Chloe Archer, aged 23, of Kirkgate, Wakefield: Stole cosmetics worth £42 from Superdrug, Trinity Walk, Wakefield: Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation order and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.