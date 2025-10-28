Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man ‘outraged public decency’ in park

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Tennant, aged 44, of Broad Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80.

Troy Berry, aged 36, of William Street, Wakefield: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bret Eccleston, aged 22, of Westgate Close, Lofthouse, Wakefield: Caused serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, 18-month driving ban, £85 costs and £154 surcharge.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Greg Jones, aged 33, of no fixed address, Pontefract: Breached a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Lisa Cutts, aged 40, of Blackburn Court, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing washing tablets worth £33.96 from B&M, Market Place, Pontefract, failing to surrender to bail, stealing dog food worth £50.81 from Pets at Home, Park Road, Pontefract, stealing jogging bottoms worth £48 from Peacocks, Pontefract, and stealing 14 chocolate bars worth £33.46 from WH Smith, Pinderfield Hospital, Wakefield, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 10 weeks and £81.46 compensation.

Ryan Hepworth, aged 27, of Elizabeth Road, Castleford: Possession of cocaine. Fined £200, £85 costs and £80 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Ambrose, aged 32, of Windermere Drive, Knottingley: Criminal damage to a black Ford Kuga. Twelve-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £26 surcharge.

Rebecca Aimufua, aged 37, of Batley Road, Tingley: Fraud by false representation to gain a Tramadol prescription. Twelve-month conditional discharge.

Tammy Moxon, aged 47, of no fixed address, Wakefield: Possession of amphetamine and cannabis. Twelve-month conditional discharge.

Acer Shaw, aged 19, of Barnsley Road, Hemsworth: Drove a Volkswagen Golf in the Star Yard car park over the limit for alcohol. Fined £350, 10 penalty points, £650 costs and £120 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Ambler, aged 40, of Peacock Avenue, Wakefield: Criminal damage to a window at Tesco, Stanley Road, Wakefield worth £500. Six-month conditional discharge, £200 compensation, £85 cost and £26 surcharge.

Craig Wheatcroft, aged 57, of no fixed address, Wakefield: Outraged public decency in Thornes Park, Wakefield, and failed to surrender to bail. Jailed for eight weeks.

Stacey Marie Beaumont, aged 48, of George A Green Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for three counts of assault by beating, failing to surrender to bail, stealing uncooked meats from Aldi, Batley Road, Wakefield, and stealing items worth £42.15 from Asda, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, by failing to attend office induction appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five work days of absences. Fined £250.

Atis Skrabis, aged 28, of Leeds Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of community order, made for driving over the limit for alcohol on Batley Road, Wakefield and driving while disqualified, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarred Toner, aged 33, of no fixed address, Pontefract: Drove a black Vauxhall Corsa on Horsefair, Pontefract, while over the limit for cocaine and possession of cannabis. Fined £80, 10 penalty points, £85 costs and £32 surcharge.

Michael Johnson, aged 50, of no fixed address, Pontefract: Possession of crack cocaine, stealing Pringles worth £49.50, chocolate worth £20, a bottle of Pepsi Max worth £2, biscuits worth £20 and cereal worth £4 from Tesco, Fryston Road, Castleford, and stealing chocolates worth £2.60 and sweets worth £1.18 from Co Local, The Square, Castleford. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Terry Roughley, aged 67, of Rose Close, Upton: Drove a vehicle on Rose Grove, Upton, while over the limit for alcohol. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by three months of completion of course, £120 fine, £85 costs and £48 surcharge.

Bradley Robinson, aged 31, of Edison Rise, Knottingley: Burglary at Brownberrie Drive, Horsforth, Leeds, stealing £100 cash, a Makita drill, a Makita impact driver, a Nintendo Switch and Steam deck console to the value of £1,510. Jailed for nine months suspended for 24 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, £150 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Renshaw, aged 32, of Bridle Avenue, Ossett: Drove a grey Renault Clio on Market Street, Shawforth, while over the limit for benzoylecgonine, a byproduct of cocaine, obstructing or resisting a police constable, possession of cocaine and driving without insurance. Fined £748, 10 penalty points, £85 costs, £299 surcharge.

Diego Rawson, aged 21, of Convent Avenue, South Kirkby: Making threats to kill. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 surcharge and £150 fine.

Helen Waddington, aged 43, of Bell Lane, Ackworth: Assaulted a police constable. Twelve-month conditional discharge, £100 fine, £85 costs and £26 surcharge.

Kallum Bruines-Larkin, aged 20, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield: Assaulted a police constable. Jailed for four weeks, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Joshua Clough, aged 35, Ashworth Green, Wakefield: Breached a restraining order. Jailed for seven days.