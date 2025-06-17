Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man stole nappies and two packs of butter

These are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Swain, aged 62, of Parklands, Castleford: Drunk and disorderly on Carlton Street, Castleford. Eighteen month conditional discharge and £85 costs.

Richard Green, aged 33, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield: Drove of a Nissan Note on Shilling Street, Wakefiled while over the limit for cocaine. Three-year driving ban and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Budby, aged 27, of George A Green Road, Wakefield: Fail to attend for/remain for duration of initial assessment following test for class A drug cocaine. Fined £266 and £85 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Michael Kudrycz, aged 76, of Ella Street, Fitzwilliam: Sexual assault on a female. Twelve-month community order, 12-month probation, £300 compensation, defendant required to register with the police for five years and restraining order, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Allsop, aged 45, of Havercroft, Ossett: Drove a Ford Transit on the M62 while over the limit for cocaine breakdown product Benzoylecgonine and over the limit for THC the main psychoactive component of cannabis. Twenty-two month driving ban, £625 fine, £85 costs and £250 victim surcharge.

Nuha Trawally Sillah, aged 31, of Love Lane, Pontefract: Common assault and obstruction of a constable in the execution of duty on Grafton Street, Castleford. Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Howe, aged 41, of Kingsley Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield: Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. Fined £400, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £160 victim surcharge.

Adam Ahmed, aged 20, of Edgemoor Road, Wakefield: Fail to attend for/remain for duration of initial assessment following test for class A drugs cocaine and heroin. Fined £660, £85 costs and £264 victim surcharge.

Barhram Hosseini, aged 57, of Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply sex offenders register notification requirements by failing to complete annual registration within specified time period. Fined £80, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Connor Murphy, aged 21, of Thornleigh Avenue, Wakefield: Possession of ketamine. Fined £369, £85 costs and £148 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Phillis, aged 48, of Manor Park Avenue, Allerton Bywater, Castleford. Stole a pack of nappies and two packs of butter worth £14.70 from Sainsbury’s, Racca Green, Knottingley. Fined £120, £14.70 compensation, £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Kelly Shaw, aged 45, of Manor Road, Wakefield: Fraud by false representation by using a bank card registered to another. Six-month conditional discharge and £131.43 compensation.

Gary Nota, aged 53, of Highfield Close, Featherstone. Used racially or religiously aggravated word or writing to cause intentional harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £200, £100 compensation.

Richard Pearson, aged 33, of Townley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work first day of work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodi Newton, aged 36, of Clifford Court, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £20.