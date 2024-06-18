Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Jack Greenfield, aged 29, of Aspern Mews, Stanley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stalking, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Jailed for six weeks.

Benjamin Alan Lewis, aged 31, of Bevan Place, Lupset, Waskefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Eighteen-month community order with nine-month alcohol dependency treatment and 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kieran Baxter, aged 25, of Willow Park, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £120.

Ricky Webster, aged 33, of Elder Avenue, Upton: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for assault by beating at the Co-Operative on Waggon Lane in Upton, carrying a lock knife on Quarry Hill in Pontefract without good excuse or lawful authority and causing £300 of damage to a Citroen DS3 on Rose Avenue in Upton, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months implemented.

Lee Ellis, aged 51, of Cherry Tree Court, East Ardsley: Breached a domestic violence protection order by attending an address. Jailed for 14 days.

Carl Watson, aged 42, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order varied and includes 118 hours unpaid work, and £40 fine.

